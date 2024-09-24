New $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in I-95 double homicide in Delaware County Pennsylvania State Police are now offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest for a shooting that led to a deadly crash on I-95 in Ridley Township over a week ago. On Sept. 13 just before 10 p.m., someone shot and killed 29-year-old Clinton Martin while he was driving home from work. He veered out of control, crashing into 33-year-old Joshua Waltz's car while he was changing a flat tire. Both men were killed in the crash.