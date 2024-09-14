Watch CBS News
2 dead after 2-car crash in Philadelphia suburb, Pennsylvania State Police say

By Taleisha Newbill

Pennsylvania State Police looking for witnesses and dash cam videos after 2 dead in car crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help with dash cam footage or any other kind of videos of a two-car crash in Ridley Township, Delaware County Friday night that is now being investigated as a homicide.

Two troopers responded to the area of I-95 North at mile marker 6.4 to I-476 North in Ridley Township around 9:48 p.m. on reports of a two-car crash by an onlooker, according to the release from PSP.

About 10 minutes later, authorities said the troopers found the scene of the two-car crash on the I-95 North ramp to I-476 North right before Exit 1 on MacDade Boulevard and saw the crash on the right shoulder partially blocking the right travel lane on the ramp.

It was discovered during the preliminary investigation that the driver of a disabled brown/dark gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was standing outside the back of the car at the bumper when a gray 2010 Mazda5 on the right shoulder hit a concrete barrier/guide rail, PSP said.

According to the release, the Mazda5 dragged itself for about a 1/4 of a mile then rear-ended the Malibu and the driver.

The driver of the Mazda5 was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound and authorities later identified him as Clinton Marin, 29, of Lansdowne. The driver of the Malibu was found dead underneath the Mazda5 and police later identified him as Joshua Waltz, 33, of Odessa, Delaware.

PSP urges anyone with any information about the car crash/homicide to contact Pennsylvania State Police.

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

