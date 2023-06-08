Ride-sharing, delivery drivers concerned about working in "very unhealthy" air quality

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hazy cloud of smoke has blanketed Philadelphia and it's leading gig workers like Uber and delivery drivers to question if it's safe enough for them to do their jobs. For some workers like delivery and ride-sharing drivers, staying indoors isn't an option.

"First off, I was like what is going on in the sky?" Uber driver Danieltta Pantoe said.

"It's crazy because it's real foggy, it's hard to breathe, a lot of coughing," Uber Eats delivery worker Alfred Rogers said.

Regardless of the health risks, Rogers who delivers food for multiple meal delivery apps says he has no other choice but to work.

"More people are ordering out because with the air they're scared to come out. Everyone wants to stay in the house," Rogers said. "But we're out here still delivering, still making money to pay off my bills so we can't let this stop us."

Grubhub, the food delivery app, said in a statement:

"Grubhub is alerting drivers that they will not be penalized for opting out of blocks if they do not feel safe completing deliveries. We are also reminding those with pre-existing conditions to stay inside."

Meanwhile, Uber driver Pantoe, says skipping out on the work can lead to missing out on money.

"It was surging like $4 plus ride, $5.75 plus ride. So, you were going to be pulling in a lot of money," Pantoe said. "Let's just say 10 rides you could get like $200 so I was like maybe I should go outside, but it was horrible."

Brick-and-mortar restaurants like 48th Street Grille in West Philly are also feeling the impacts of the bad air quality.

"We've lost business because customers are not coming out. It was unexpected but we're Philadelphians," Carl Lewis said. "Nothing will stop us."

Many gig workers say they'll continue to wear masks until the air quality improves.