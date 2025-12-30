New Jersey man arrested, accused of groping, providing alcohol and drugs to teens in Bucks County, police say

A New Jersey man is behind bars after he was accused of grooming and groping teens in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and giving them alcohol and drugs while working as a manager at two fast food restaurants, police said.

Plumstead Township Police received a ChildLine report in April accusing Richard "Ricky" Brooks, of Freehold, New Jersey of grooming a minor employee while working as the manager of a Saladworks in the township, according to a press release from the police department.

Investigators talked to 10 victims — all minors — and learned that between 2020 and 2024 Brooks provided them with alcohol, medical marijuana cartridges, cigarettes and his prescribed Adderall medication, according to police.

Brooks is also accused of engaging in similar behavior while working as a manager of Wendy's and at his home at the Fonthill Apartments, both in Doylestown, police said. While working at Wendy's, Brooks allegedly grabbed a teen's genitals without consent, according to police.

Plumstead Township police issued an arrest warrant for Brooks on Dec. 11. Brooks was arrested and arraigned on Dec. 24 on felony drug charges as well as indecent assault and corruption of minors charges. He is being held at Bucks County Prison after he was unable to post bail.

His next court date is set for Jan. 12.