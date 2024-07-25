Travis Konecny signs 8-year contract extension with Philadelphia Flyers

Will future Sixers arena be in New Jersey? State confirms conversations with team | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers have locked up their leading scorer. The Flyers on Thursday signed winger Travis Konecny to an eight year contract extension with an annual average value of $8.75 million.

The extension will begin in the 2025-26 season.

"I couldn't be happier to sign again with the Flyers," Konecny said in a statement. "There's such a bright and exciting future with this team and I can't wait to be a part of it for the next nine years and see what we will accomplish.

Konecny, 27, is entering the final year of a six-year contract signed in 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 28: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after scoring during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Wells Fargo Center on November 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long-term," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in a statement. "Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer. His work ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent makes him a central figure for what we are building towards, and his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city."

Shortly before the Flyers officially announced Konecny's extension, Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim posted on X, "Sources say Flyers forward Travis Konecny isn't going anywhere, as the 27-year-old is closing in on an extension to stay in Philly."

Last season, Konecny scored 33 goals and 68 points in 78 games. He led the Flyers in both goals and points.

The Flyers drafted Konecny with the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft.