Bucks County doctor sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County doctor will spend time in a state prison for illegally prescribing highly addictive opioids to patients. Investigators say Richard Kondan prescribed a high volume of controlled substances but did not keep accurate medical records.

Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without noting an appropriate medical reason and often authorized refills without seeing the patients at his Doylestown office.

Kondan was sentenced to two to six years in prison.