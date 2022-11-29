Watch CBS News
Crime

Bucks County doctor sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bucks County doctor sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison
Bucks County doctor sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison 00:29

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County doctor will spend time in a state prison for illegally prescribing highly addictive opioids to patients. Investigators say Richard Kondan prescribed a high volume of controlled substances but did not keep accurate medical records.

Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without noting an appropriate medical reason and often authorized refills without seeing the patients at his Doylestown office.

Kondan was sentenced to two to six years in prison.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 7:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.