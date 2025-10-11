1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Northeast Philadelphia laundromat, police say

A male has died and a female was injured in a shooting near a Northeast Philadelphia laundromat Saturday afternoon, police said.

Investigators said shots were fired in the area of Frontenac and Teesdale streets just before 4 p.m.

The male was brought to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he died at 4:12 p.m., according to police. Police also took the female to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what events led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.