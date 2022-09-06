Report: Sixers sign center Montrezl Harrell to 2-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly found their backup center. The Sixers on Tuesday agreed to a two-year contract with free agent center Montrezl Harrell, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal has a player option, according to Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2022

The 28-year-old Harrell previously played under Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and assistant coach Sam Cassell in Los Angeles, winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2019-20 season.

Harrell also played with James Harden for two seasons in Houston.

He began last season with the Washington Wizards, coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Russell Westbrook trade, before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets at the NBA's trade deadline.

Overall last season, he averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games.