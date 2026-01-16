Father to plead guilty to murder in 12-year-old Malinda Hoagland's death

The father accused in the first-degree murder case of his own daughter, Malinda Hoagland, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday to his alleged role in her death.

Attorneys for Rendell Hoagland tell CBS News Philadelphia they're set to appear at a plea hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say 12-year-old Malinda was brought to Paoli Hospital's emergency room severely malnourished in May 2024. She died a short time later.

Detectives alleged the girl was tortured, beaten and starved in her West Caln Township home for a period of more than four months.

Cindy Warren, Rendell Hoagland's partner, is also charged with first-degree murder. Her case is set for trial later this spring. Her attorney declined to comment.

Prosecutors previously gave notice that they are pursuing the death penalty.

Sources close to the case say Rendell Hoagland, in exchange for his guilty plea, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.