Religious groups condemn vandalism at West Oak Lane mosque

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local religious and community leaders are standing behind members of a West Oak Lane mosque that was a recent target of vandalism.

They gathered Friday to condemn the hateful vandalism at the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence.

A man was caught on surveillance video last Friday spray-painting the words Jesus Christ and a Star of David with an "x" over it on the building.

"It is important to remember that when one of our neighbors is hurting, that it affects all of us," Cantor Brad Hyman from the Congregation Rodeph Shalom said.

"We recognize that there is no room in this community for this type of hate," Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller from Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church said, "because if we're going to win, we are going to have to win together."

That suspect was taken into custody on Monday and charged with vandalism.

Johnathan Boone, 47, is charged with vandalism, criminal mischief and other offenses, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.