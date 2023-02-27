Mosque in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's happened again.

Philadelphia police are investigating after someone vandalized a mosque in West Oak Lane. Leaders say lately the house of worship has been a frequent target.

"It's hateful because people have a misunderstanding of who we are and what we believe," Idris Abdul-Zahir, the imam of Masjidullah, said.

A man was caught on camera vandalizing a Philadelphia mosque Friday night – spray-painting symbols, including the Star of David and words "Jesus Christ" on the outside doors, steps and even a brand new food pantry refrigerator.

"It appears to be a hate crime, it appears to be Islamophobia," Abdul-Zahir said.

Abdul-Zahir says he's filed a report with police and is hopeful the person responsible will be held accountable. He also says he's grateful for the support he's received from other worship houses.

"Ultimately it has strengthened our partnerships with our Christian and Jewish partners and we are not deterred in the least bit," Abdul-Zahir said.

While this religious center has been serving this community since the 1940s, officials say unfortunately this is not the first time vandalism like this has happened.

"Just in 2023 this is about the third time," Abdul-Zahir said.

"Mosque security has been an increased, heightened subject," Ahmet Selim Tekelioglu, the executive director of CAIR Philadelphia, said.

Selim Tekelioglu says in recent years, anti-Muslim crimes have been increasing. With the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan just weeks away, he worries about other faith centers being targeted.

"To dehumanize another faith, to dehumanize, especially Muslim, is something that we see often and I think that's a real trend and shows ignorance," Selim Tekelioglu said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Philadelphia police.