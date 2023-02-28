Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect accused of vandalizing West Oak Lane mosque arrested: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New images released of West Oak Lane mosque vandalism suspect
New images released of West Oak Lane mosque vandalism suspect 00:53

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with vandalizing a mosque in West Oak Lane, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Monday night. 

The incident happened at the Masjidullah the Center for Human Excellence on the 7400 block of Linekiln Pike last Friday night. 

A man was caught on camera spray-painting symbols, including a crossed-out Star of David and the words "Jesus Christ" on the outside doors, steps and even a brand new food pantry refrigerator.   

Idris Abdul-Zahir, the imam of Masjidullah, told CBS News Philadelphia Sunday night that it's not the first time someone vandalized the mosque. 

"It appears to be a hate crime, it appears to be Islamophobia," Abdul-Zahir said.  

Philadelphia police say they will provide updates once the man is formally charged. 

The suspect's identity is still unknown at this time. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 8:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.