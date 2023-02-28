Suspect accused of vandalizing West Oak Lane mosque arrested: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with vandalizing a mosque in West Oak Lane, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Monday night.

The incident happened at the Masjidullah the Center for Human Excellence on the 7400 block of Linekiln Pike last Friday night.

A man was caught on camera spray-painting symbols, including a crossed-out Star of David and the words "Jesus Christ" on the outside doors, steps and even a brand new food pantry refrigerator.

Idris Abdul-Zahir, the imam of Masjidullah, told CBS News Philadelphia Sunday night that it's not the first time someone vandalized the mosque.

"It appears to be a hate crime, it appears to be Islamophobia," Abdul-Zahir said.

Philadelphia police say they will provide updates once the man is formally charged.

The suspect's identity is still unknown at this time.