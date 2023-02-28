Man charged with vandalizing Philadelphia mosque

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man arrested for vandalizing a Philadelphia mosque last week is now facing charges.

Johnathan Boone, 47, is charged with vandalism, criminal mischief and other offenses, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said Boone vandalized the Masjidullah - The Center for Human Excellence Mosque on the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike in the city's West Oak Lane section.

Police said Boone was seen on surveillance video spray-painting the words "Jesus Christ" on multiple spots including the doors, steps and a food pantry refrigerator.

A 14th District police officer recognized Boone and contacted the case's detective Monday.

The mosque's imam, Idris Abdul-Zahir, says it has been vandalized before. It has served the community since the 1940s.

The vandalism came just weeks before the start of Ramadan on March 22.