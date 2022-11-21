Concern over blood supply increasing as winter approaches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As cases of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory viruses increase, so does concern about the nation's blood supply.

"We see an increase in the number of people getting sick and not eligible to donate, while at the same time the demand stays constant," medical director at American Red Cross Dr. Baia Lasky said.

The American Red Cross says the fall and winter months are typically a challenging time for collection. Adding to the problem this year, some people incorrectly believe they are ineligible because they've recently received the COVID or flu vaccine.

"There are no deferral periods after either the flu vaccine or the COVID vaccine, or any boosters," Dr. Lasky said.

Dr. Lasky says there needs to be a constant flow of donors to maintain the blood supply, because donations cannot be stockpiled.

"Red cells have a shelf life of 42 days, platelets five days," Dr. Lasky said.

"I have no intention of stopping. There's no reason to," donor William Katz said.

Katz has been donating blood for nearly four decades. Even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot he has kept his regular donation schedule.

"When I came in, they said, OK, you can be eligible to donate again on Dec. 28. So they made an appointment for me," Katz said. "So it's automatic."

The Red Cross is hoping more people like William step up and donate blood. The Red Cross estimates only about 3% of people eligible donate blood yearly.

