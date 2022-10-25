Doctors warn of possible triple virus threat this winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new warning is being issued from doctors about a possible triple threat of viruses headed our way. We have three respiratory viruses circulating and one is causing problems for young children right now, but doctors say everyone could be at risk soon.

The season is already off to a rough start, with respiratory illnesses spiking around the country.

Experts are concerned about a possible triple whammy, a tripledemic, of COVID-19, Flu and RSV.

"All three of these viruses are expected to go up as we get into the typical cold and flu season. As the weather gets colder, people start moving inside," Dr. Glenn Wortmann said.

While COVID-19 cases have been decreasing, doctors are worried about low booster rates and new variants circulating.

With influenza, it's off to an early start and RSV is a respiratory infection most troubling for children, that's overwhelming many pediatric hospitals.

Doctors say the respiratory viruses are spreading more rapidly now because COVID-19 precautions, like masking, are no longer being observed by many people.

"So we are bracing ourselves for a difficult winter for sure," Dr. Sofia Tefari said.

But, doctors say Americans are not powerless, getting vaccinated could make a big difference.

"We have flu shots, we have COVID shots, we have a brand new shot that is formulated against the virus that is out there right now. That will keep people out of the hospital, and prevent people from getting seriously ill," Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, said.

Jha stresses that keeping people out of the hospital is critical when so many viruses are circulating, so hospitals do not get overwhelmed.

And, taking common sense precautions, such as staying home when sick and washing hands, can also help keep everyone healthy.

Doctors say RSV is especially contagious, which is why it's spreading so quickly now through day care centers.

There is currently no vaccine for RSV, but one could be available within a year.