Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market renovations set for spring ahead of America's 250th birthday

Reading Terminal Market, a "relic of a different era," will renovate more than 5,000 square feet of communal space in its historic Philadelphia building in anticipation of an influx of visitors for America's semiquincentennial.

The project includes modern and ADA-accessible seating, increased dining space, new flooring and "modest structural enhancements that open sightlines" in the market's Center Court, Arch Street Annex and Rick Nichols Room, according to a press release.

"Our public seating areas are showing the wear and tear that comes from hosting millions of visitors each year," Annie Allman, CEO and general manager of the Reading Terminal Market Corporation, said in the release. "As Philadelphia's most visited public space, we want to make sure our guests have a comfortable and safe dining experience and are confident this project will better serve our guests while making our housekeeping team's job a bit easier."

Renderings of the project provided by WATG SOSH illustrate the anticipated upgrades to the Reading Terminal Market.

WATG SOSH

WATG SOSH

The historic market expects to exceed 6 million guests in 2026 as the city celebrates the nation's 250th birthday and hosts several major sporting events, including six FIFA World Cup matches and the MLB All-Star Game.

The renovation project is expected to begin in the spring and is funded in part by a $275,000 contribution from the Dorothy and Anthony Bardaro Foundation.

One of the oldest public markets in America, Reading Terminal Market is home to 80 family-owned businesses in its approximately 78,000 square feet of space on Arch Street.

The historic street-level market opened on Feb. 22, 1893, and celebrated its 133rd year this week.

"We've really resisted just becoming a food hall," Allman told CBS News Philadelphia earlier this month for our Founded in Philly series. "We don't take franchises. We're very focused on owner-operators, and we still have wonderful purveyors. We have the best butchers in the market, the best fish mongers, produce, and that's really kept us as a true public market."