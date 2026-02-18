Reading Terminal Market, "a relic of a different era," continues to feed Philadelphia, evolve after 130 years

The Reading Terminal Market opened its doors on Feb. 22, 1893. In the soon-to-be 133 years since, it's become an indelible, indispensable hallmark of the city of Philadelphia.

A descendant of the open-air markets of the 17th century, the street-level market, situated under the train station, occupied approximately 78,000 square feet.

The market was laid out in a grid system, like the streets of Philadelphia. It was centrally located and the perfect location for easily receiving and shipping goods.

Reading Terminal Market through the years

Annie Allman is the general manager and CEO of the Reading Terminal Market Corporation, the nonprofit that runs it.

"The Reading Terminal Market is one of those touchpoints for native Philadelphians," Allman said. "We're celebrating our 133rd birthday in February. We've been in the same location, existing as a public market that entire time."

In that time, the market has changed and evolved. It has faced the prospect of closing altogether on several occasions. But each time, it has persevered, stood the test of time and come out better than it had been before.

"We've been feeding Philadelphia for that entire time," Allman said. "If you look at history, it's everything from going through the Depression, going through World Wars, the market has always been there."

CBS News Philadelphia

Yvonne Brown-Whyatt grew up in the city, holding the Reading Terminal Market in the highest regard. Today? She works here, and she finds it to be truly magical.

"When I was a kid, we grew up knowing about the Reading Terminal. My mother couldn't afford it back in the day. We went to the Italian Market," Brown-Whyatt said. "When I got older, I promised myself I would start coming here shopping. Now I work here. … This is a great place to be, to work, and you meet people in here from all around the world."

Why it's thought of so fondly is, in many ways, subjective, but these are a few explanations.

"It's always been in the heart of the city. It's always been accessible by all forms of transportation," Allman said. "Initially, it was horse and buggy and trolley and train. The trains went overhead here, and that's continued to this day. We're right next to Jefferson Station. We're really close to the Broad Street, Market-Frankford [lines]. We're almost next to City Hall, to the courts, so we're in a great central location."

CBS News Philadelphia

Many major cities have food halls where you can make an eclectic dining selection, but Reading Terminal Market is so much more.

"We've really resisted just becoming a food hall," Allman said. "We don't take franchises. We're very focused on owner-operators, and we still have wonderful purveyors. We have the best butchers in the market, the best fish mongers, produce, and that's really kept us as a true public market."

There are currently 80 family-owned businesses in the market. On any given day, you can find anything from fresh-baked Amish goods, fresh produce, spices, free-range meat and poultry, seafood, flowers, ethnic foods from every corner of the globe, crafts, jewelry, books, clothing, adult beverages and more.

"A relic of a different era"

Matthew Moskovitz, who lives in Fairmount, said it's one of the best places in the world to be hungry.

"Reading Terminal is unique compared to a lot of other places that do similar things like this, just because of the history that was here," Moskovitz said. "This was the Reading Terminal of the Reading Railroad. This is almost a relic of a different era, from where trains were on top and farmers, they would ship their produce into here. And it wasn't just farmers. This was almost like 30th Street Station before it was really 30th Street."

One of the market's newest vendors, Bao & Bun Studio, just celebrated its first anniversary at the market. This, after waiting four long years from their first time applying to approval.

"Reading Terminal is over 130 years old," Bao & Bun Studio co-owner Angel Chen said. "You need to be not just good, you have to be perfect to get in this place, because a lot of competitors and every vendor, every merchant is unique."

CBS News Philadelphia

"Reading Terminal Market for us is like a big family," Bao & Bun Studio co-owner Sam Chen said, "and they serve a lot of different kinds of food culture here, and everyone works here like a friend, like a family."

Family may be the most appropriate descriptor of what makes this place so unique. Millions visit every year.

And yet, you won't find many Philadelphians who call it a tourist trap.

There's a distinct reason for that.

"As much as tourists and visitors and convention goers love to come here, it's really for Philadelphians," Allman said.