Reading Terminal Market celebrates grand opening of "The Market Merch" shop

The Reading Terminal, America's largest and oldest public market in Philadelphia, launched its new merchandise store, The Market Merch, on Wednesday.

With over 80 merchants currently in the market, this new merchandise store adds a dedicated space for Reading Terminal-themed gifts, including mugs, sweatshirts, hats, tote bags and more, arriving just in time for the holiday season.

Wednesday's celebration was joined by two Philadelphia illustrators, Fabiola Lara and Sean Rynkewicz. The artists displayed limited edition merchandise created using illustrations they designed exclusively for the Reading Terminal Market.

Lara debuted her viral mini-print machines and greeted visitors throughout the afternoon.

Reading Terminal Market has partnered with Fabiola Lara, a Chilean-American illustrator based in Philadelphia. Fabiola's specialty is drawing the everyday in a playful way and highlighting Latinx artists. It will include original prints by Fabiola plus 2 exclusive Reading Terminal Market prints are available from the Mini Print Vending Machine beginning December 3rd. Prints sell for $1 and the vending machine only takes quarters. One of Fabiola's exclusive market designs will be featured in The Market Merch. Reading Terminal Market

Rynkewicz displayed a train-themed design, created for a limited-edition T-shirt available to purchase at the market.

Reading Terminal Market has partnered with Sean Rynkewicz, also known as "Red Sean." This Philadelphia based editorial illustrator, designer, teacher, and screen printer is also an Assistant Adjunct Professor in the Illustration Department at the University of the Arts. In his first collaboration with the Market, "Red Sean" has illustrated one of the historic Reading Lines locomotives. This limited edition signed illustration will be available on select apparel and gift items. Reading Terminal Market

With the opening, Reading Terminal Market also unveiled its 2025 holiday ornament, available for purchase while supplies last.

Reading Terminal Market is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



By Ahn'yae Hedgepeth