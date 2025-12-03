Reading Terminal Market celebrates grand opening of "The Market Merch" shop
The Reading Terminal, America's largest and oldest public market in Philadelphia, launched its new merchandise store, The Market Merch, on Wednesday.
With over 80 merchants currently in the market, this new merchandise store adds a dedicated space for Reading Terminal-themed gifts, including mugs, sweatshirts, hats, tote bags and more, arriving just in time for the holiday season.
Wednesday's celebration was joined by two Philadelphia illustrators, Fabiola Lara and Sean Rynkewicz. The artists displayed limited edition merchandise created using illustrations they designed exclusively for the Reading Terminal Market.
Lara debuted her viral mini-print machines and greeted visitors throughout the afternoon.
Rynkewicz displayed a train-themed design, created for a limited-edition T-shirt available to purchase at the market.
With the opening, Reading Terminal Market also unveiled its 2025 holiday ornament, available for purchase while supplies last.
Reading Terminal Market is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By Ahn'yae Hedgepeth