Watch CBS News
Local News

Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Grand opening of multi-purpose Filbert Street at Reading Terminal Market
Grand opening of multi-purpose Filbert Street at Reading Terminal Market 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.

The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.

CBS3 shot video overnight.

The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 11:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.