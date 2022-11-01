Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.
The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.
CBS3 shot video overnight.
The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
