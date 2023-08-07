Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen arrested in connection to deadly attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Teen arrested in connection to deadly South Philly attempted carjacking
Teen arrested in connection to deadly South Philly attempted carjacking 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have arrested a teenager wanted for a deadly attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia.

U.S. Marshals caught 15-year-old Rasheed Banks Jr. Monday in Camden. He's accused of killing 50-year-old Michael Salerno last month.

Police say Salerno was shot when he tried to stop three people from stealing his car in the area of 12th and Porter Streets. 

Brittney Decker said Salerno, a local handyman, was like a stepfather to her. He was her late mother's longtime boyfriend.

17pkg-jh-12th-and-porter-homicide-transfer-frame-2958.jpg
Michael Salerno CBS News Philadelphia.

"It's kind of crazy something like this would happen to someone like him," she said. "But then again, it happened so close to home, you never think it's going to be you until it is."  

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 5:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.