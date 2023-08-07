Teen arrested in connection to deadly attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have arrested a teenager wanted for a deadly attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia.

U.S. Marshals caught 15-year-old Rasheed Banks Jr. Monday in Camden. He's accused of killing 50-year-old Michael Salerno last month.

Police say Salerno was shot when he tried to stop three people from stealing his car in the area of 12th and Porter Streets.

Brittney Decker said Salerno, a local handyman, was like a stepfather to her. He was her late mother's longtime boyfriend.

Michael Salerno CBS News Philadelphia.

"It's kind of crazy something like this would happen to someone like him," she said. "But then again, it happened so close to home, you never think it's going to be you until it is."