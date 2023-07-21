15-year-old sought in connection with deadly attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old is wanted in connection with a deadly attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia last week, police said Friday. An active arrest warrant has been issued for 15-year-old Rasheed Banks Jr.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, in the 1100 block of Porter Street.

Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Salerno was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking.

Rasheed Banks Jr., 15, is wanted for his role in connection with a deadly attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia last week. Philadelphia Police Department

Banks is one of three suspects sought, police said. Authorities did not say what his role is in the killing.

According to police, Banks and the two others were seen driving a red Kia Soul with a New Jersey license plate at the time.

The city offers a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in every homicide case.