Man killed during attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 50-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the man's friend was driving a Pontiac sedan, which was double parked on the 1100 block of West Porter Street, when three suspects forced her out of the car at gunpoint and demanded the keys.

They believe the man who was shot was the registered owner of that vehicle. He was just three blocks away from his home when he was shot and killed, police said.

"The owner of the vehicle, this 50-year-old who was shot, did show up and intervened with the carjackers," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "and that's when one of the two individuals who committed the carjacking fired the shot and killed the 50-year-old victim."

Investigators believe the three males wanted to be in their teens or early teens.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with one neighbor who was out, getting ready to walk his daughter home from her babysitting job when he heard the shooting.

"No regard for human life. They don't care," neighbor Al Curran said. "They don't have any feeling anymore. It's like, they come into these neighborhoods, they want to carjack you, steal your car. They don't care what they do. They just want to hurt people and take things that don't belong to them."

"Right now, it's a shame that somebody lost their life trying to protect their property, their car," neighbor Mike Vaso said, "because somebody decided they wanted to be slick and try to steal somebody's car."

The woman told police that the three suspects fled in a red Kia Soul SUV with an out-of-state license plate.

Investigators are searching for that vehicle. It was last seen going westbound on Porter Street and south on 12th Street.