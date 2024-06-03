Watch CBS News
Rapper "Lil Skies" arrested in Pennsylvania

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rapper "Lil Skies" was arrested last month in Pennsylvania for failing to stop after a vehicle crash.

"Lil Skies," whose real name is Kimetrius Foose, was arrested on May 20 in Chambersburg, Franklin County, the Chambersburg Police Department said. Foose is a Waynesboro native, CBS 21 reported

Chambersburg police said the 25-year-old Foose was taken into custody after he was involved in a crash and did not stop to exchange information with the other driver. Foose faces a charge of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, police said. The crash happened on Main Street in Chambersburg. 

Foose has built a loyal following on social media. He has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram, nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 700,000 on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Foose signed with Atlantic Records in 2017 and his debut album, "Shelby," hit the shelves in 2019. According to his YouTube page, he is now an independent artist. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA since 2019.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 7:17 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

