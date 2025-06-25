Ranger Suárez delivers another quality start, but Philadelphia Phillies fall to Houston Astros

Cooper Hummel hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and Framber Valdez and two relievers combined for a four-hitter in the Houston Astros' 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

There was one out in the eighth when Hummel connected off Ranger Suárez (6-2) on his opposite field shot to the bullpen in right-center field.

Valdez scattered four hits across seven scoreless innings. Bryan Abreu (2-3) struck out one in the eighth and Josh Hader struck out two in the ninth for his 20th save.

The Phillies had a chance to get on the board in the sixth. J.T. Realmuto reached on a throwing error by third baseman Isaac Paredes with one out in the inning and stole second base. Valdez walked Otto Kemp but Edmundo Sosa grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Astros were hitless until Yainer Diaz singled on a grounder to right field to start Houston's sixth and Hummel followed with a single to right field. Mauricio Dubón grounded into a double play that left Diaz at third before Suárez walked Jeremy Peña. But Suárez struck out Paredes to escape the jam.

Suárez yielded four hits and a run with seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Key moment

The home run by Hummel was his second since he was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land on June 14.

Key stat

Suárez is the first Philadelphia starter to earn nine straight quality starts in his first 10 starts of the season since Aaron Harang did so in 2015, according to stats provided by the Phillies from the Elias Sport Bureau.

Up next

Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.81 ERA) opposes LHP Colton Gordon (2-1, 4.54) when the series continues Wednesday night.