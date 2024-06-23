Man accused of shooting Philadelphia police officer in Kensington charged with attempted murder, police say

Philadelphia police officer in critical condition after being shot in Kensington, police say

Philadelphia police officer in critical condition after being shot in Kensington, police say

Philadelphia police officer in critical condition after being shot in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police identified and announced charges for a man accused of shooting a police officer in Kensington Saturday night.

Police identified the shooter as 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez and charged him with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, violations of the uniform firearms act, evading arrests or detention on foot, obstructing the administration of law and other related charges on Sunday.

Vazquez also received a slew of charges for barricading himself in someone's home and holding a gun to a person's head, police said. Those charges include burglary, kidnapping, criminal trespass, unlawful restraint, simple assault, terroristic threats and other related charges.

The officer that Vazquez is accused of shooting was taken to Temple University Hospital and admitted to the surgical ICU Saturday night, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in a press conference. Sunday afternoon, investigators said the officer remained in critical condition. The officer's identity isn't known at this time.

In a press conference Saturday night, Bethel explained what led up to the shooting and asked the city to pray for the officer.

Bethel said shortly before 8 p.m., two officers conducted a car stop in the 3500 block of F Street. Officers moved from a car stop to a live stop with the vehicle, which had four people inside, Bethel said.

During the live stop, officers surveyed the car, checking the vehicle's inventory when they spotted a holster. Bethel said a man,

now identified as Vazquez, then began to run from the car, firing three times at the officer as he ran away.

The officer was struck at least once in the neck. His partner also discharged his weapon after Vazquez fired shots at the 31-year-old officer.

"Today I ask the people across the city of Philadelphia to pray for our officer, and pray for the men and women who are here today, who were out in the field knowing they were going to give their lives for this job," Bethel said.