PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot in Kensington Saturday night, police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the area of 3600 F Street.

According to police, the officer was taken to Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.