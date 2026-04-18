Rainy start Sunday as temperatures continue to drop in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Expect to break out the umbrella and coats Sunday as overnight rain, with a few claps of thunder, develops ahead of a cold front.

This rain will continue through at least the first half of the day Sunday. Much colder air arrives and highs on Sunday will only be in the 50s, but it's late Sunday night into Monday that we'll really start feeling chilly

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The big cool down continues Monday with highs in the low 50's. That's nearly 40 degrees colder than Thursday's record high of 91.

CBS News Philadelphia

By Tuesday morning we hover near freezing and frost advisories are likely across the area. Highs Tuesday will also be in the 50s.

We do rebound nicely by Wednesday to the 70s and remain there through the end of the week.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Scattered rain. High 58, low 55.

Monday: Sunshine but chilly. High 53, low 41.

Tuesday: Morning frost. High 57, low 34.

Wednesday: Nice day. High 70, low 46.

Thursday: Warmer day. High 78, low 49.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 81, low 55.

Saturday: Clouds, some sun. High 78, low 54.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast