Blustery and cold for Eagles game Sunday in Philadelphia. Here's the weather forecast.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking cold and windy weather for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and looking ahead to a possible winter storm later this week.

Planning your Sunday

Sunday starts drier, but another cold front moves through late in the day. That front could spark a few brief rain or snow showers Sunday afternoon or early evening, mainly north and west of Philadelphia, with little to no accumulation expected. Winds turn gusty behind the front, with northwest gusts up to 25 to 35 mph Sunday evening and overnight.

Eagles game forecast

Skies will be partly cloudy for the Eagles' wild-card game on Sunday.

However, it will be a raw, cold day. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day from the mid-to low 40s to the 30s. It will also be very windy with gusts from the northwest to 40 mph and wind chills in the 30s.

NEXT big weather change

Looking ahead, attention turns to late week. There is potential for a coastal storm Thursday and or Friday, but confidence is low. Impacts will depend heavily on how close the storm tracks to the coast, with some scenarios bringing significant precipitation and others missing the area entirely. This part of the forecast will need close monitoring.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday/Eagles game: Blustery for the Birds. High 46, low 40.

Monday: Sunny and cool. High 43, low 30.

Tuesday: A milder day. High 51, low 30.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High 53, low 40.

Thursday: Chance of rain/snow. High 42, low 38.

Friday: Cold again. High 34, low 24.

Saturday: 40s return. High 42, Low 24.

