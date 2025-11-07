Rain returns this weekend as first taste of winter approaches Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

If you haven't broken out the cold weather gear yet, this weekend will be the time to do it.

Saturday is shaping up to be the nicer of the two weekend days as showers return on Sunday, mainly afternoon and evening, as a much stronger system approaches from the Northwest.

This could bring storms as well as heavy rain for a brief period of time. Total accumulations should be .50" or less but it may come down quickly as the front rolls through. Behind the front we'll get our first "real" shot of winter air, likely reaching the freezing mark here in the city. The avgerage first occurrence of that happening is typically around Nov. 11 in Philly, so we're on target.

Next week: COLD! Highs Monday and Tuesday will only stay in the mid-upper 40s with widespread freezing temps likely by Tuesday morning and when you add the breeze to the mix, wind chill temps by Tuesday morning will likely dip into the 20s and possibly some teens in spots.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Pleasant. High 68, Low 56.

Sunday: Clouds, showers. High 66, Low 49.

Monday: Big chill arrives. High 48, Low 44.

Tuesday/Veterans Day: Very cold for Nov. High 46, Low 32.

Wednesday: Back to average. High 59, Low 38.

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High 56, Low 43.

Friday: Sunny. High 53, Low 38.

