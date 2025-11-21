Cloudy, mild Friday in Philadelphia area as rain moves in late. Here's the weather forecast.

Friday in the Philadelphia region will be a cloudy but mild day with light winds and highs in the mid-50s. A light jacket should do the trick.

Umbrellas won't be needed until the later evening (after 9 p.m.), but you'll want them or a poncho handy through the morning hours on Saturday, as showers will likely persist through midday Saturday.

Friday brings similar conditions with clouds, maybe a little sun and a slightly milder high of 56.

Our NEXT Weather maker will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning with areas of rain, but it should taper off by midday Saturday. It's not a ton of rain, up to a half an inch at the most, but some wet impacts are expected for the half-marathon on Saturday. Your NEXT Weather team will be tracking the progress.

The rest of the weekend brightens up some and looks pleasant on Sunday for the Philly marathon. It will be chilly in the morning, but no rain is expected.

Thanksgiving travel conditions

Looking for the 60s? We are forecasting a mild start to your Thanksgiving week, along with good travel conditions on Monday.

Planning travel next week? Another system is headed toward our area and may bring more rain Tuesday/Wednesday, which could have impacts on the travel. Thanksgiving is trending dry and cool at this point, we'll keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 56, Low 42

Saturday: Few showers. High 52, Low 49.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 52, Low 34.

Monday: Mild. High 56, Low 39.

Tuesday: Shower chance. High 56, Low 40.

Wednesday: Showers. High 63, Low 53

Thursday/Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. High 51, Low 44

