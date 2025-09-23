Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at The Rail Park in Philadelphia overnight

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fire breaks out at The Rail Park in Philadelphia
Fire breaks out at The Rail Park in Philadelphia 00:23

A fire broke out at The Rail Park in Philadelphia early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a burning section of the park above the Shell station on Vine Street near 12th around 3 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

rail-park-fire-philadelphia.jpg
Citizen App

The first section of The Rail Park opened in 2018 with entrances at Noble Street and Callowhill Street. The elevated park is like Philly's version of The High Line in New York, turning an abandoned former railroad track used by the old Reading Railroad Line into a public space. 

Fundraising for further development on other stretches of the tracks is underway.

We're working to learn more about how the fire started and if anyone was injured. We've reached out to the Center City District for more information on possible impacts to the park.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue