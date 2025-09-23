Fire breaks out at The Rail Park in Philadelphia overnight

Fire breaks out at The Rail Park in Philadelphia

A fire broke out at The Rail Park in Philadelphia early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a burning section of the park above the Shell station on Vine Street near 12th around 3 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Citizen App

The first section of The Rail Park opened in 2018 with entrances at Noble Street and Callowhill Street. The elevated park is like Philly's version of The High Line in New York, turning an abandoned former railroad track used by the old Reading Railroad Line into a public space.

Fundraising for further development on other stretches of the tracks is underway.

We're working to learn more about how the fire started and if anyone was injured. We've reached out to the Center City District for more information on possible impacts to the park.