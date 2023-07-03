Race for Peace Committee Skatium event aims to develop trust between police, youth

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- You don't usually think of ice skating during summertime, but some local police officers are inviting the community to come out on the ice with them next week. Alim Howell with the Race for Peace Committee.

The Race for Peace Committee puts on the event with the Haverford Township Police Department. It's their fifth year doing so.

The organization is focused on developing trust.

"This event is going to showcase police officers and the community members coming together, ice skating for a night of fun," Howell said. "And also, I wanted to add, with our small and somewhat well-known organization, we can't help what happens outside our organization. But we try to get the youth involved with our Race for Peace Committee events."

Howell said the event will showcase youth and police positivity.

The Race for Peace Committee's fifth ice skating event is scheduled for July 12.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Skatium on Darby Road in Havertown.