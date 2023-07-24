Man shot 10 times in Queen Village double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old man was shot 10 times in a double shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village section on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of South 4th Street just before 3 p.m.

Police said the 35-year-old was shot 10 times throughout his body. He was airlifted to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and placed in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot once in his right side, police said. He was taken to Jefferson Methodist Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.