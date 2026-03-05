Quakertown residents say "trust has been broken" after clash between police chief and students during protest

A packed and emotional meeting in Bucks County brought renewed calls for accountability following the arrest of several students during an anti-ICE protest at Quakertown Community High School last month.

On Wednesday night, community members filled the Quakertown Borough Council meeting, many demanding the firing of Police Chief Scott McElree.

Some residents held signs reading "fire and arrest Scott McElree" as they called for answers about a confrontation between police and students during the protest.

The Feb. 20 school walkout and protest, which started peacefully and then turned violent, resulted in the arrest of five teenage students who spent multiple nights in custody, according to attorneys representing them.

Police said some of the students were throwing snowballs and kicking cars when, according to the students, a man in a brown jacket started pushing them around. Students had no idea it was McElree, who they say did not identify himself as a police officer.

Videos of the clashes have since drawn national attention. McElree is currently on workers' compensation leave and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident.

In the public comment portion of the meeting, many residents lined up to share concerns about the arrests and the impact on the community. One man who spoke said his niece was among the students involved.

"My niece's bloody face is a stain on this town … the bloody face that came at the hands of Scott and the Quakertown Police Department," he said.

One speaker said trust between residents and local leaders has been damaged.

"Trust has been broken in this community, and when trust is broken, it leaves a foothold for fear," one resident said.

Others expressed concern about the charges students are facing.

"What we are seeing now is a chilling effect on engagement, when students are arrested, charged with felonies and publicly vilified for protesting and defending themselves," another resident said.

Several speakers defended the students' right to protest.

"When there are children here [protesting], they are exercising their civic duty — why can't we see that as beauty?" one resident said.

Others urged borough leaders to take action.

"At very minimum we need to denounce this … we need to start standing up for children," another resident said.

The borough council says the Bucks County District Attorney's investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not said when that review could be completed.