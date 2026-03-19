Quakertown teens arrested during ICE protest back in court Friday, some charges could be dismissed

The teenagers arrested during an ICE protest in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, in February are due back in court Friday, exactly one month after their arrests.

The students are facing multiple charges, including felony aggravated assault.

An attorney for one of the teenagers said all five students have hearings Friday. He expects the charges against his client to be dismissed.

On Feb. 20, roughly 40 students walked out of Quakertown Community High School to protest ICE. After walking a few blocks, police claimed some of the teens started throwing snowballs and kicking cars. Students told CBS News Philadelphia that counter-protesters were following them in trucks and provoking them as they walked from the high school.

The situation escalated when an older man in a brown jacket stormed into the crowd of teens. Many students said they thought he was a counter-protester going after them. It turned out to be the chief of police and Quakertown borough manager, Scott McElree. Five teens, now known as the "Quakertown Five," were arrested and spent at least four nights in custody.

Don Souders, an attorney representing one of the teens, said he expects the felonies against his client to be dismissed thanks to an agreement with the district attorney's office. Part of the deal will put the teen on probation for six months before also dismissing the misdemeanor charges. Souders is pleased with the agreement and expects the judge to approve it.

"It ensures that, in fact, all of the charges will end up being dismissed against my client and expunged. In any case, regardless of the strength of your defense or the facts for or against you, there is always a risk, whether it be a judge or a jury who makes a final determination," Souders told CBS News Philadelphia.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office said it can't comment on cases involving juveniles. A spokesperson said they are investigating the police response at the protest the day the teens were arrested.

McElree is on workers' compensation leave. His attorney has not responded to our requests for comment.