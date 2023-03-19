Quadruple shooting across from Temple football field, outside hookah lounge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gunfire in North Philadelphia sends four people to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 10th and Diamond Streets. That is right by Edberg-Olson Football Complex, Temple University's football complex.

Temple issued a TU Alert in response to the shooting.

TUalertEMER: Shooting reported on the 1000 block of Diamond St . Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) March 19, 2023

Police say the individuals were coming from the hookah bar from the other side of the street.

Investigators believe a fight led to the shooting.

Three women and a man were rushed to Temple University Hospital.

CBS News Philadelphia was told all of them are in stable condition.