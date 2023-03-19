Watch CBS News
Local News

Quadruple shooting across from Temple football field

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Quadruple shooting across from Temple football field, outside hookah lounge
Quadruple shooting across from Temple football field, outside hookah lounge 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Gunfire in North Philadelphia sends four people to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 10th and Diamond Streets. That is right by Edberg-Olson Football Complex, Temple University's football complex.

Temple issued a TU Alert in response to the shooting.

Police say the individuals were coming from the hookah bar from the other side of the street.

Investigators believe a fight led to the shooting.

Three women and a man were rushed to Temple University Hospital.

CBS News Philadelphia was told all of them are in stable condition.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.