Quadruple shooting across from Temple football field
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gunfire in North Philadelphia sends four people to the hospital.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 10th and Diamond Streets. That is right by Edberg-Olson Football Complex, Temple University's football complex.
Temple issued a TU Alert in response to the shooting.
Police say the individuals were coming from the hookah bar from the other side of the street.
Investigators believe a fight led to the shooting.
Three women and a man were rushed to Temple University Hospital.
CBS News Philadelphia was told all of them are in stable condition.
