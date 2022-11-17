PSPCA waiving dog adoption fees Saturday, Nov. 19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you looking for a four-legged friend to join your family? Tis' the season to adopt, don't shop and give a dog from the PSPCA their forever home.

The Pennsylvania SPCA's Philadelphia headquarters is completely full. There is a large number of dogs waiting to share their love and affection with their forever family.

In an effort to match you with your future dog bestie, the PSPCA is hosting a Home for the Howlidays event this Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Philadelphia headquarters. All dog adoption fees will be waived from 12 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the PSPCA's policies and procedures, click here.