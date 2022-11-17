Watch CBS News
PSPCA waiving dog adoption fees Saturday, Nov. 19

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you looking for a four-legged friend to join your family? Tis' the season to adopt, don't shop and give a dog from the PSPCA their forever home. 

The Pennsylvania SPCA's Philadelphia headquarters is completely full. There is a large number of dogs waiting to share their love and affection with their forever family. 

@pspca_ We’ve got a full house and we’re waiving adoption fees on ALL dogs this Saturday. Help us find homes for these deserving pups! #adoptdontshop #dogsoftiktok #shelterdog #fyp #animalrescue #pittiesoftiktok #pitbulls #shelterdogs #petadoption ♬ Full House - The Hollywood Prime Time Orchestra

In an effort to match you with your future dog bestie, the PSPCA is hosting a Home for the Howlidays event this Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Philadelphia headquarters. All dog adoption fees will be waived from 12 to 6:30 p.m. 

For more information on the PSPCA's policies and procedures, click here

November 17, 2022 / 1:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

