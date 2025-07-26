Critically ill puppies left abandoned in a box at Philadelphia animal shelter

Two sick puppies abandoned in a box outside an animal shelter in North Philadelphia

Two sick puppies abandoned in a box outside an animal shelter in North Philadelphia

Two sick puppies abandoned in a box outside an animal shelter in North Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania SPCA says two three-month-old puppies in "bad shape" were left outside a Philadelphia shelter on a hot afternoon, and now are searching for the people who dropped them off.

Staff made the discovery around 2 p.m. Thursday at ACCT Philly's shelter on Hunting Park Avenue near Front Street.

"The puppies unfortunately had wounds that were old, some that were necrotic already, as well as maggots throughout their bodies. So, in very bad shape," said Gillian Kocher, PSPCA's director of public relations.

After the puppies were found in a box, calls were made to the PSPCA's animal law enforcement team, and the puppies were taken to the PSPCA's hospital. One dog remains there but another was transported to an emergency veterinary center.

CBS News Philadelphia

The puppies are believed to be a shepherd mix and about three months old, but their age is difficult to determine.

PSPCA is now asking for the public's help locating two people seen on surveillance video turning into the parking lot and getting out of their vehicle with what appears to be a cardboard box, which they left behind. PSPCA says the video could assist in protecting other puppies potentially in harm's way, and to learn more about the puppies who were left behind.

"The injuries that these puppies had didn't happen yesterday or the day before, it's something that's been going on for awhile, so if there are other puppies in this litter, it's possible they might also be heading in this direction," Kocher said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSPCA cruelty hotline at 866-801-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org.