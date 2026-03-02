Dozens protest Iran war at Philadelphia City Hall: "It's great to see so many people come out"

People protested the war with Iran at Philadelphia City Hall Monday night.

A few dozen people showed up to City Hall in the cold, holding signs and chanting, saying they are standing up against President Trump and his decision to go to war.

"We are standing up to show that we are serious about Trump and his administration trying to do this war," Michael Yi said.

Organizers said their goal Monday night was to send a message that they do not agree with the war, especially when it comes to the money spent and lives lost.

"Billions and billions of dollars are being spent on a senseless war in the Middle East, while Americans go without healthcare, underfunded schools, and not enough affordable housing," Elan Axelbank, an organizer with the Socialist Alternative, said.

Organizers who protested the war Monday night said they wanted to show strength in numbers at City Hall and said it's up to them to fight for what they believe in.

"It's inspiring, it's great to see so many people come out," Katie Miernicki, another organizer, said.

But not everyone is against the war.

"We don't want war, but if you say no war in Iran, please educate and see what is really going on, see the history of Iran and what is the regime is all about," Marjam Vafa, of the Philly Iranians, said.