Rally held in Philadelphia suburbs on Presidents Day to speak out against Trump administration

Rally held in Delco on Presidents Day to speak out against Trump administration

People across the country rallied against the Trump administration on Presidents Day. The rallies were organized by the 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement.

On a windy Presidents Day, a rally overtook the Delaware County Courthouse steps in Media. Crowds withstood the cold, carrying signs and speaking of anxiety and fear about President Trump's cuts and proposed cuts to federal agencies.

"The common threat is they want to cut billions from the services provided to Americans," Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon said. "From healthcare and veterans benefits to education."

Jason Atkins, from Brooklyn, New York, says he's curious how the country will keep operating.

In the last week, Mr. Trump posted about his investigation and said he uncovered fraud, waste and abuse in the billions of dollars spent by the government.

"We as American citizens can't allow those most vulnerable to be left without care and protection," Atkins said. "They're in office to serve Americans, they're serving themselves, I find that terrifying."

Thomas Dorricott, a retired engineer who lives in Media, was also at the rally. He mostly disagreed with what was said.

"You heard nothing here for the middle class," Dorricott said. "You heard no programs they want to do. You heard $880 billion in Medicare cuts, no that's the whole Medicaid budget. No they're not going to cut that. It's hysteria."

Tony Trolio, owner of two Media properties, was unaware of the rally. He said, for him, politics are private.

"I just look to have people that are interested in investing in a business and taking the space on," he said. "I really don't know much about their businesses to be honest, but they all seem to be doing well. Media seems to be thriving. Things are very good."

Near the rally, there was a brief exchange with a man, a Donald Trump supporter, as he lapped the courthouse honking his horn.