PPL Electric seeks rate increase, says customers' bills would rise by about $13 a month

PPL Electric, a major power company in our region, is seeking regulatory approval to raise rates next summer.

The company announced in a news release Tuesday that it wants to increase distribution rates to raise about $300 million in new revenue. That money would fund improvements to the grid to better withstand severe weather and cyberattacks, and customer service improvements that would reduce call center wait times.

PPL says a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month would see their bill increase by about $13 a month if the price hike is approved.

This comes after the utility raised rates on the electric generation side effective June 1, citing increased prices for generation through the grid, PJM Interconnection. PPL does not generate electricity and instead buys generation capacity on the market and then passes that cost along to customers.

Prices for residential customers increased about 1.7 cents per kilowatt hour to 12.490 cents per kilowatt hour.

In our region, PPL serves parts of the Lehigh Valley and parts of Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties.

CBS News' MoneyWatch has reported electricity prices are surging across the nation due to multiple factors including the spread of data centers that power artitficial intelligence, the price of natural gas, inflation, and the increasing electrification of buildings and cars.

Across the Delaware River, affordability — including utility bills — has emerged as a key issue in the New Jersey governor's race.

The utility says customers who need help with their bills can go to PPLElectric.com and click on the "Ways to Save" tab, then click assistance programs.

The rate increase is subject to approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. If approved, it would take effect around July 1, 2026. You can learn more about PPL's application at PPLElectric.com/RateInfo or PUC's website.