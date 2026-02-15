PPA launching speed camera enforcement around five Philadelphia schools

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is launching a pilot program to reduce traffic speeds and crashes around several city schools.

School zone speed camera enforcement will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 17 with a 60-day warning period before full enforcement starts April 20.

As part of the program, tickets will be issued to drivers caught speeding in the following school zones when flashers are active in the morning and afternoon:

John B. Stetson Middle School: E. Allegheny Ave. (A to B Streets)

KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School: N. 16th St. (Cumberland to Huntingdon)

Widener Memorial School: W. Olney Ave. (N. Broad to N. 16th)

High School of the Future: W. Girard Ave. (N. 39th to N. 40th)

William L. Sayre High School: Walnut St. (S. 58th to S. 59th)

"Our school-zone speed camera program is about public safety and changing dangerous driving behavior," said PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer. "Our emphasis is on saving lives and protecting children. We have seen dramatic results with similar technology along Roosevelt Boulevard, resulting in a 95% reduction in speeding and a 50% reduction in pedestrian-involved crashes."

According to the PPA, the school zones chosen for the pilot program saw a total of 10 fatal or series-injury crashes and 25 pedestrian crashes from 2019-2023.

Philadelphia City Councilman Isaiah Thomas, who sponsored legislation that renewed the city's automated speed enforcement program, called the expansion "an exciting development that will help keep students, families, and school staff safe."