PPA to ticket drivers caught on AI-powered SEPTA bus cameras illegally parking in Philadelphia

How PPA, SEPTA are teaming to fight illegal parking in Philadelphia

SEPTA, the Philadelphia Parking Authority and the city's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Systems are launching a new enforcement initiative using camera technology to crack down on illegally parked vehicles that block bus and trolley routes.

Beginning April 16, forward-facing cameras mounted on some SEPTA buses will begin documenting drivers who stop or park illegally in bus lanes, at bus stops, or while double parked on routes 17, 21 and 42. Warning notices will be issued by mail at first, with fines starting May 7. Eventually, technology will expand to 152 buses and 38 trolleys.

"There is no better example of intergovernmental cooperation and collaboration than our three agencies working together to use smart camera vision technology — to improve public safety and enhance urban mobility and local quality of life by reducing congestion and increasing traffic flow on some of our most congested city arteries," PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said.

The effort is part of the city's broader Vision Zero plan to improve street safety, reduce congestion and enhance public transit performance. It focuses on high-traffic areas from Spring Garden to Bainbridge streets and between the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, including Market, Chestnut and Walnut streets.

The program uses AI-powered cameras developed by Hayden AI. The cameras record license plates and images of the violation. Once a potential violation is flagged, it is manually reviewed by PPA staff before a citation is issued. Violators will receive tickets in the mail — $76 for Center City infractions and $51 when the program expands to other neighborhoods.

People who ride SEPTA buses say blocked bus stops don't just slow commutes, they also create dangerous hazards. That's the case for Kwanesha Clarke, a daily bus rider who uses a wheelchair.

"When the SEPTA bus loads on the curb, it creates a straight entry for the wheelchair," Clarke said. "If it is loading on the street, it creates a steep hill, which can cause the chair to tip back and injure the person using it."

Clarke said she's faced with the choice of risking injury or waiting for the next bus, which is a hassle.

However, not all Philadelphians are happy with this new technology.

Dominique Tindal, who delivers for DoorDash and Uber Eats, admits she sometimes parks illegally while waiting for her orders but said she tries to be "in and out."

"Please have grace with the drivers," she said. "Especially in Philly. It's a nightmare. Some of the blocks are really tight."

But officials say the technology is needed to prioritize safe and timely transit. They said they ran a successful pilot program, which caught more than 36,000 bus stop and bus lane parking violations in just over 70 days.

"Illegally parked vehicles obstructing transit throw buses off schedule, slow down service and create unnecessary dangers to riders and pedestrians," SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott Sauer said. "We are eager to see the improvements this program will deliver."