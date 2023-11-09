SEPTA bus lane bill uses AI technology to ticket drivers illegally parked in bus lanes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new advancement coming to SEPTA will now make it easier to ticket drivers who are illegally parked in bus lanes.

Cameras connected to AI technology will be installed on SEPTA buses throughout the city allowing the Philadelphia Parking Authority to spot drivers stopped or parked in bus lanes.

"I will tell you one of the most annoying things about this city is people stopping their cars wherever they want to stop them, in bus lanes, double parking," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "It just screws everything up."

The PPA is focusing on buses with routes into Center City and University City specifically after a study found tens of thousands of bus lane violations in a little over two months.

The new bill signed into law Thursday won't just address traffic congestion in those areas but also safety issues that impact everyday riders.

Today, I signed Bill No. 230489 into law. This bill will allow SEPTA to use camera-based parking enforcement technology on buses to target illegally parked vehicles blocking transit stops and bus lanes to decrease traffic congestion and improve traffic safety. pic.twitter.com/xjPL6LqK3g — Mayor Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) November 9, 2023

"I think it's a good thing not to hurt the drivers or the people using the cars but it's for our safety as well," Emma Askins said.

"I think that's a perfect idea," Monica Carvagal said. "I think things will move more smoothly in the system."

The PPA said the new cameras will read license plates and send that information to a cloud-based system, similar to how the city's red light and speed cameras work.

"We'll have folks at the PPA, employees of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, that will review the footage to determine, whether it's a violation," Rich Lazer said. "There will be a human element there to review the camera footage."

Once a violation is determined, tickets will be sent out charging drivers anywhere from $51 to a little over $100 and if payments aren't made, late fees will come just like any other parking ticket in the city.

The legislation will be one of the last to be signed by the mayor who spoke strongly about the issue.

"We all have to suffer from it, so start getting tickets in the mail for doing it, good for you," Kenney said. "Pay your tickets and wise up."

SEPTA is hoping the new enforcement will help lower their operating costs.

"Slower buses cost SEPTA an additional $15 million in operating costs every year," Leslie Richards said.

The PPA said they don't have an estimate on exactly how much the new program is going to cost but they told CBS News Philadelphia they're hoping the program will officially be rolled out within a year or so.