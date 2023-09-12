Watch CBS News
$100K winning Powerball ticket sold at South Philadelphia newsstand; jackpot grows to $550M

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While no one won the grand prize for Monday night's giant Powerball drawing, a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in South Philadelphia.

The $100,000 ticket was sold at a newsstand at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue, according to lottery officials.

Don't worry though, Wednesday night's jackpot is still up for grabs and is now worth $550 million. 

First published on September 12, 2023 / 6:36 PM

