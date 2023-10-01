Powerball numbers drawn for jackpot worth almost $1 billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday could be a huge night for somebody in America as the winning numbers have been drawn for the $968.7 million Powerball prize.

Here are the winning numbers: 19-30-37-44-46 and the Powerball number is 22.

There has not been a winner in 30 drawings, dating back to the end of July when a Californian was the sole winner of the $1.08 billion prize, which was the third most valuable jackpot ever..

Tonight's grand prize is estimated to be $968.7 million, if paid out over a 30-year span. The lump sum payment prize is an estimated $441.4 million.

Powerball is available in 45 states - including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware - as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. The drawings are also livestreamed on Powerball.com.