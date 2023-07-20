Powerball winning numbers revealed for estimated billion-dollar jackpot

$1 billion up for grabs as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots climb

The winning numbers for Powerball's estimated billion-dollar jackpot were drawn Wednesday night. The numbers are 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball of 24.

If someone matches all six numbers, they'll get to pick either an estimated lump sum payment of $516.8 million or an annuity.

The jackpot has been swelling since April 19, when a ticket bought in Ohio won a $252.6 million jackpot. Before Wednesday night's drawing, no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball in the past 38 chances to win.

The billion-dollar grand prize is the third largest in the game's history since it started in 1992. Last year, a single ticket sold in California won the world record jackpot of $2.04 billion, and the game's second-largest grand prize of $1.586 billion was split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Earlier this year, a ticket sold in Washington state won a $754.6 million jackpot, the game's sixth largest. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In Mega Millions, an estimated $720 million jackpot is up for grabs Friday night after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. Those winning numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 with a Mega Ball of 18.

If someone wins Friday night, the cash option will be an estimated $369.6 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The two jumbo-sized jackpots spurred some people to pool their money and buy tickets by the dozen in the hopes of winning big.

In Southern California, a woman bought 50 lottery tickets on Tuesday at a 7-Eleven for her and her co-workers, CBS News Los Angeles reported.

"I already told them today: If I win tonight, I'm not even coming in, for sure, they know," the woman told the station. "My boss is in on this with me."