Thousands without power after severe July 4th weather, more damaging storms move in tonight

Thousands of people in the Philadelphia suburbs are without power Sunday morning after severe and damaging storms blew through the region on the Fourth of July.

The weather started to turn around 8 p.m. Saturday, and prompted organizers to evacuate the Benjamin Franklin Parkway where thousands had gathered for the One Philly: Unity Concert for America.

According to PECO, approximately 17,000 customers were without power as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

Bucks and Montgomery counties are seeing the most impacts with more than 9,000 customers experiencing outages. Another 6,600 customers are without power in Delaware and Chester counties.

Outages are impacting just under 350 PECO customers in Philadelphia.

Approximately 3,500 PPL customers in Bucks County and 3,600 in Montgomery County are without power Sunday morning.

FirstEnergy is reporting nearly 3,000 customers in Berks County and 1,200 customers in Chester County are experiencing outages, and in New Jersey, Atlantic City Electric is responding to nearly 200 outages impact about 2,500 customers.

The outages are being dealt with as the Delaware Valley is set to be hit with another round of potentially severe storms Sunday night.

Storms packed with damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning will start moving in later this afternoon and evening. Waves of these storms will continue through Monday, elevating the risk for flash flooding.

Some areas could even see between 3-5 inches of rain.

Meanwhile, the union representing about 1,500 PECO workers is on strike after IBEW Local 614 and PECO failed to reach an agreement on a new contract by the union's July 4 midnight deadline.

The two sides are set to resume negotiations Sunday on morning.