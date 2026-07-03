Negotiations continue between PECO, union looks to avoid first strike in history

The clock is ticking for PECO and its workers' union to reach a new collective bargaining agreement as more than a thousand workers prepare to go on strike and walk off the job at midnight.

Negotiations between the two sides continued Friday inside the Hilton Hotel in Penn's Landing, but IBEW Local 614 President Larry Anastasi says they are no closer to a deal than they were six months ago when negotiations first began.

"We are working as hard as we can to get a deal done so we do not go on a strike at midnight," he said. "We want at least industry wages and benefits, and they are well below it."

A potential work stoppage also comes amid a dangerous heat wave that is already putting a strain on the power grid during the holiday weekend.

With less than 24 hours from the strike deadline, contractors and sister utility workers have announced they will not cross the picket line.

Anastasi says the response to emergencies such as power outages could be impacted.

"Everything is hanging on a shoestring and that is typical when weather and conditions are this bad," he said. "When we are not around, I think you will see an incredibly rapid decline of all the infrastructure in this city and unfortunately, the people that depend on electricity, which is everyone, will suffer from that."

A PECO spokesperson said in a statement that the company has a comprehensive plan in place to maintain safe and reliable service under any circumstance.

"We have presented a strong, market-competitive proposal that includes nearly a 20% wage increase over five years, along with significantly enhanced retirement and medical benefits that address the union's long-standing priorities," PECO's statement said.

Anastasi says the union did not take the decision to strike lightly. He says if they fail to reach a deal, they're prepared to picket for as long as possible.

"Until everything is signed in front of me. I don't have anything. And I'm anxiously waiting to have that information so we can look at it, and have it signed off until that happens, we are going on strike," Anastasi said.