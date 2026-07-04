Philadelphia's July Fourth concert on Ben Franklin Parkway paused amid strong storms

The Fourth of July concert on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway has been paused amid a severe thunderstorm warning in the city.

The One Philly: Unity Concert for America started at 5 p.m. as historically high temperatures gripped in the region.

Attendees are being asked to seek shelter.

In a post on social media, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said anyone who needed shelter could go to SEPTA's Suburban Station at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

CBS News Philadelphia

Christina Aguilera, The Roots, Will Smith and others were expected to perform, and a fireworks show was planned for midnight.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Philadelphia and some surrounding areas until 10:30 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

In a statement, Mayor Cherelle Parker's office said she is in contact with emergency leaders and event producers.

Officials are monitoring the weather and will resume the concert when they are confident it is safe, Adam Thiel, the city's managing director, said in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.